President Muhammadu Buhari has called on state governments and other stakeholders to intensity support for people living with disabilities in the country.

Buhari made the call in a message to mark the 2019 World Disability Day held at the Comprehensive Special School in Lafia, Nasarawa State, yesterday.

The theme for the day was “Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda.’’

The President was represented by Dr Samuel Ankeli, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on disability matters.

He stressed the need for government and all stakeholders to pay more attention to the needs of the physically challenged to enable them fulfill their dreams in life.

He maintained that given the necessary support and empowerment, people with disabilities have potentials to be self reliant and contribute to societal development like their able-bodied counterparts.

Buhari explained that marking the day has become imperative aimed at promoting their rights and well-being as well as increase awareness on their disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

He said the choice of Nasarawa to mark the 2019 event was in recognition of the state government’s benevolence towards the plight of the physically challenged and to encourage the government to do more.

Similarly, Hajiya Farida Sule, wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to address the challenges facing people with disabilities.