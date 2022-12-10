From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

President Muhammad Buhari on Saturday said there is a need to introduce a highly sustainable model of funding tertiary education to reduce the burden on the government.

He maintained that government alone cannot provide the required resources in funding the system to provide quality education, particularly at the higher institutions.

He stated this at the 46th convocation ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Represented by the Director of Academic Planning, National University Commission (NUC), Dr Abiodun Saliu, Buhari noted that the cost of education is jointly shared by the government and the people in some countries, saying Nigeria must think beyond putting the burden on the government.

He said “I want all of us to know and note that Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In fact, in most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative, therefore, that we introduce a highly sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“This government remains committed to the implementation of the agreement reached with staff unions within the available resources, and we are resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we cannot truthfully implement. Government is equally committed to improving the quality of education at other levels,” the president added.

The University’s Chancellor, HRH, Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, maintained that education remains the best gift for children to become somebody in life.

“There is no better investment than giving our children the knowledge, skills, and confidence to know that they are equipped to achieve everything in life,” he added.

The OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire, noted that the school’s 46th convocation is graduating a total of 6,542 graduands which spreads across the institution’s two colleges, 13 faculty, and various institutes.

The graduands, he said include 130 first class, 1,381-second class (upper division), 2,122 second class (lower division), 681 third class, and 34 passes excluding unclassified degrees.