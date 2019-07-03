Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday made his first appointment one month after he was sworn in for a second term.

He has appointed Sunday Aghaeze and Bayo Omoboriowo as his personal assistants in charge of photography.

The appointments were contained in letters signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The letters state as follows “I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the President (State Photographer).”

Aghaeze and Omoboriowo were first appointed in 2016 by the president to the same post where they served till his reappointment.

Aghaeze, an award-winning photo-journalist, prior to his appointment, was a photo editor with THISDAY newspapers in Abuja.

He holds post-graduate diploma in Business Administration from University of Abuja, Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Mass Communications, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra and Auchi in Edo, respectively.

A widely travelled photo-journalist, Aghaeze had covered the UN, World Bank, IMF, African First Ladies’ activities in several countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

He was 2007 Best Photo Journalist of the year, and 2010 second runner up photo journalist at Wole Soyinka Award 2010, among others.

He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and ‎Photo-journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), among others.

Omoboriowo, a graduate of Pure and Applied Chemistry from University of Lagos is an indigene of Ekiti State. Before his appointment, he was a documentary photographer.