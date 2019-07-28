Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the passage of veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, aged 62.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement said Buhari recallsy that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

The President also condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he worked for 35 years, making his mark as a sportscaster.

He prayed that Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest, and that God would comfort all those that mourn him.

In the same vein, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has described the death of the veteran sports Journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji as a sad day for sports journalism in Nigeria.

Governor Makinde, in a condolence message to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Oyebanji family and Nigerian Journalists in general, said that the news of his demise was shocking.

A statement made available by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Governor was saddened by the loss of the veteran sports Journalist, whom he said, personified excellence in sports reporting, while in active service.

“I received the news of the death of veteran sports Journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji with sadness. His demise at this trying times of our sports development in our country amounts to a sad day for sports journalism.

“His death is equally a great loss to Journalism profession, the NTA Family and all lovers of the good sport,” the Governor said.

He added: “I commiserate with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors and sports journalists around the globe for the loss of one of their own.

“Those of us who followed his Career progression will not forget in a hurry how he used his expertise to shape sports Journalism at the NTA, Ibadan, the First Television Station in Africa and at the network stations of the NTA. To say the least, Sports Journalism has lost a gem.

“While we pray that the good Lord should condole his immediate family and give his colleagues, the Sporting world and Journalism, in general, the fortitude to bear this great loss, we equally urge the widow, the children and members of the immediate family to remain strong in their determination to actualise the unfulfilled dreams of the departed.”

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.”