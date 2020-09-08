Okwe Obi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said President Mohammadu Buhari was managing the country’s economy very well which led to the revival of railways, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel and the construction of roads across the country even in the face of COVID-19.

They, also, extolled the President for getting the UK Commercial Court to order to suspend any penalty against Nigeria in the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgement.

In a statement, Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, assured President Buhari of the Forum’s loyalty and support.

He said: “We Commend the Federal Government for successfully getting the UK Commercial Court to order stay of execution, which also suspends any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgement against Nigeria.

“In addition, Forum also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for efficiently managing Nigeria’s economy, which has led to giant strides in the execution of major national projects that include the revival of railways, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel, road projects across all parts of the country, among many others.

“The efficient management of the economy has strengthened the capacity of the Federal Government to control the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic;

“Applaud Nigeria’s certification by World Health Organisation (WHO) as polio-free country and restate the commitment of all Progressive Governors to continue to work with Federal Government for the eradication of all communicable diseases in the country;

“Congratulate the Federal Government for the re-election of Dr. Femi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank for second term. Forum also notes with much appreciation and commendation to the Federal Government’s nomination of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Eweala for the position of Director General of the World Trade Organisation.”

He noted that the setting up of the APC, Executive and Legislative Tripartite Consultative Committee under the Chairmanship of Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo would hell strengthened the party.