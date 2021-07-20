From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated governors of the North West to end banditry in the region.

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, at the continuation of Fulani stakeholders’ peace, security and unity meeting, said the presidential directive was targetted at ensuring urgent restoration of normalcy, peace and security in the region.

The governor appealed to Nigerians to be less apprehensive in confronting enemies of peace and unity.

“They are a negligible few and we should all brace the odds. The issue of ensuring security in the nation is a collective responsibility, as such, all hands must be on deck in this direction.”

Bagudu also reiterated his earlier pledge to lead the rescue efforts of the abducted students and staff of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

“We were not elected only to stay in the office, but to do everything to safeguard lives and property of all law abiding citizens. We have to do everything to guarantee peace, unity and security, even to the extent of sacrificing our lives as ordained by religious scriptures.”

Bagudu said the Fulani stakeholders meeting was aimed at reviewing progress and proffering solutions to the challenges.

He said his government had set up a steering committee to look into grazing reserves, cattle routes as well as resolve lingering contentious issues between farmers and Fulani herdsmen to ensure lasting peace and security in the state.

“Government is fully aware of issues raised, just as it has already started implementing some of the recommendations raised by the committee. No matter the efforts put in by the government, there has to be the understanding and acceptance of those concerned to have positive effect on their lives.”

Former Governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Dakingari, who is Chairman of Fulani Elites Steering Committee, suggested that plausible solutions to the issues unravelled should be proffered during the third tranche of the meeting. He suggested that the discussions should go beyond just enumerating myriad of problems and challenges faced by the Fulanis, but proffering practical solutions.

