From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, as a paragon of humility.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the late jurist’s death is “not only a loss to the judiciary, but also to the country at large, because of his remarkable commitment to public service.”

The former President of Court of Appeal passed on at the age of 90 years.

The Public Relations Officer at the Katsina Emirate Council, Ibrahim Iro Bindawa, who confirmed the incident said the late jurist died at about midday on Saturday after a brief illness, at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

The President while reacting to the death of the Galadiman Katsina, recalled that “the late Nasir belonged to a generation of judges and justices who perceived public office as an opportunity to offer selfless service to the country and its people.”

He added that, “Nasir and judges of their golden age were more interested in leaving untainted record of integrity than accumulation of wealth overnight.”

President Buhari said “Nasir’s family should be proud of their father because he built a solid and impeccable record of integrity, which is the greatest asset any individual should leave behind.”

The President has approved a delegation to be sent to condole the family, the government and people of Katsina State for the loss of this illustrious member of the Katsina Emirate Council.

Former Abia State Governor and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial Zone, Dr. Orji Kalu in his own reaction described the passing of Nasir as a big loss to the country.

Extolling the virtues of the late Galadiman Katsina, Kalu urged the deceased’s family members to uphold the extra-ordinary virtues of their late patriarch.

He acknowledged the contributions of the late elder statesman to nation building in different capacities.

In a condolence message issued by his media office on Saturday, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the painful loss.

He said, “ the demise of the former President of Court of Appeal and Galadiman Katsin, Justice Mamman Nasir is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“The late jurist was forthright, patriotic and outstanding in all his endeavours.

“ The late Galadiman Katsina contributed immensely to the Nigerian judiciary.

“He will be remembered for leaving behind worthy legacies for Nigerians to emulate”

Kalu, who is also Mayaki Katsina prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the late Galadiman Katsina and grant the Nasir family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, in a condolence message described the late Nasir as conscience of the nation, “who led an exemplary life defined by uncommon patriotism.”

Masari in a press statement said he was extremely saddened by Nasir’s death noting that “Nigeria has lost one of its last standing illustrious sons.”

The statement signed by Masari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari said that, “the late traditional ruler and former jurist, whose professional career peaked as President of the Court of Appeal, was a rare gem, and his death has created a wide leadership chasm that may take a long time to fill.

Masari also extended his condolences to the condolences to President Muhammadu and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji AbdulMumin Kabir Usman and urged Nigerians to borrow a leaf from Nasir’s life devoted to service to the people.

Until his death, Nasir held the title of Galadima Katsina and he was also the District Head of Malumfashi.

Nasir was Minister of Justice in the defunct Northern Regional Government of Sir Ahmadu Bello and in 1992, the Federal Government conferred on him Nigeria’s highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The late Nasir was born in 1929 and attended Kaduna College from where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate in 1947.

He later proceeded to London for further education and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1956 and was called to the English Bar the same year.

In 1978, Nasir was appointed President of the Court of Appeal, a position he held until he retired in 1992 to become the Galadima of Katsina.