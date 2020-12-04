From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has said it is likely President Muhammadu Buhari appears before it next week, in respect to the spate of insecurity in the country.

House Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said no definite date has been fixed for the president appearance.

The House had, on Tuesday, invited President Buhari to appear before it over rising insecurity in the country, especially in the North East.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, after a visit to the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, announced the president has accepted to honour the summon of the House.

Regardless, the House spokesman said though there is no definite day for President Buhari appearance, it is most likely to be next Thursday.

Kalu said the continued stay in office of the service chiefs would be part of the issues the lawmakers would discuss with President Buhari, when he appears before them.