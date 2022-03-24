Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, has hinted that there is the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari being present inside the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, for the return leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Super Eagles and Ghana.

Dare made this known on while addressing the coaching crew of the Eagles inside the mainbowl of the stadium on Wednesday morning.

According to Dare, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that the president will attend the second leg, but he is likely going to be present.

“I was in Lagos on Tuesday and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.

“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”

Dare disclosed that scouting reports have been done about the Black Stars players and the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

“We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won, I’ve researched some of their players, every single scouting report has come to me.”

He told the crew that the target for the Eagles in the first leg is a win.

“We are lucky on two counts, the stars we have on the pitch they are very good boys and we are also lucky with the crew because of the experience you people have collectively on and off the field. We are not going to play a draw in Ghana, these guys should just go out because there’s insurance for their legs now.

“So I wish you the best, all I can do is pray and support you I had to give you a good pitch here I’m glad they (players) liked it.”