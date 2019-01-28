President Muhammadu Buhari and the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka are in a closed doors meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja.

Mbaka arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12 noon and went straight to the president’s office.

The cleric, who predicted Buhari’s victory in 2015 recently chastised the Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for not donating money to his congregation.

