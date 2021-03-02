From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Despite speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari has little regards for the South-East region, pan-Ohanaeze Ndigbo social political organization, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), has claimed that the he means well for the zone.

CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in a statement yesterday, commended President Buhari for what they said was his laudable developmental projects in the zone, saying the feat remained unmatched in recent political history of the country.

According to them, Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora should disregard insinuations that President Buhari does not like Igbo, noting that the disposition of some elders from the zone, was detrimental to the collective interest of the people.

They specifically, tasked prominent Igbo sons and daughters, as well as groups, to denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and its violent inclination.

“It is for this unparalleled allocation of developmental projects to the South East, that we send our words of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari who, unfortunately, is largely misunderstood.

“To buttress our point, may we respectfully draw attention to the never-before-attention that is being paid the East-West road, the second Niger bridge, Enugu – Port Harcourt road and other people-centred projects dotting the zone.

“To this end, we call on all sons and daughters, lovers of Igbo, to support President Buhari and other lawful authorities, with a view to uniting the country, which is a task that must be done.

“Equally, we call on some of our elders, who choose selfish interest over collective good, to desist forthwith, or be exposed.

“In the same token, we plead with Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to rise in condemnation of IPOB and all the group stands for, saying the loud silence being maintained, would not augur well for the South East.

“We have a lot to gain in a United Nigeria. Let’s join hands to make it work.”