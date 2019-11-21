President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with members of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, head of National Executive Council this Friday evening.

Those in attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, governors, national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, party leaders, members of the National Assembly and ministers.

Others are former governors, former members of national associations among others.

The meeting which started at 8pm went into closed doors after the Muslim and Christian prayers.