Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a security council meeting with his security advisers and the service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

This is coming a day after the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, called on the President to resign immediately based on his inability to curtail the alarming security challenges in the country caused a stir on the floor of the red chamber on Wednesday.

The lawmakers had called for the sack of the security chiefs over the worsening security situation, as well as a new security architecture different from what currently on the ground, as the current plan has woefully failed.

Among those in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Defense Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Mahashi (retd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

President Buhari, had on Tuesday while hosting eminent citizens of Niger State, expressed frustration at the turn security threats had taken in the last few years, pointing out that what is happening now is far beyond just insurgency, but an evil plot against the peace of the country.

“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion, rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly,’’ he said.

The meeting which started at 10 am is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

National Security Council Meeting ongoing at the State House. President @MBuhari presiding. In attendance: Vice Pres @ProfOsinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs; Service and Intelligence Chiefs, IG of Police, and other senior government officials. #asovillatoday pic.twitter.com/Oum1LRp84J — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 30, 2020