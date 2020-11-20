Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Southwest, led by Chief Bisi Akande.

The agenda of the meeting, which held in the President’s office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was not known as at press time.

Those in the delegation were Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

Akande and those in his delegation declined to talk to State House Correspondents on the purpose of the visit.