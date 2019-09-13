Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met separately with three cabinet ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those he met with were the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; and the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonanya Onu.

The agenda of the meetings were unclear.

Buhari started meeting with the ministers individually, beginning with Sirika about 11.30am.

He then met with Akpabio at 12pm, while Onu came in about 12.30pm.

As of 1pm, Sirika and Onu had concluded their meeting with the President and left the Villa.

Only Akpabio is still left at the time of filing this report.

As directed by the president during the presidential retreat, the ministers reportedly booked appointments for clearance by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.