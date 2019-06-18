Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting commenced when the president arrived at the Council Chambers of Villa at about 11:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

The governors at the meeting are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, whose colleagues led by Fayemi sang birthday song for him on his 44th birthday.

Others are Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa State, of Borno State, Niger State, Abubakar Bello, Mannir Yakubu Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balaraba Deputy governor of Kaduna,

Also in attendance were the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Obaseki said the Christian prayer while Zulum said the Muslim prayer.