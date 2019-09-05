Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door with the special envoy from the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

The meeting with the envoy, His Excellency Yang Jiechi, started in President Buhari’s office around 11:30 am.

He was received at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Siriki and Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed are also in attendance.