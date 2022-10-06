From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Thursday with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State.

President Buhari made a detour to the hospital before boarding NAF 001 to return to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport. There, he congratulated the Nigerian military for their valiant efforts in securing the captives’ safe release from Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by Maj-Gen Usman Abdulkadir (retd), who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital.

Others were Maj-Gen Adamu Jalingo (retd), Brig-Gen Abubakar Saad (Rtd), Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Amb. Ahmed Magaji and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, had earlier introduced the Committee members and briefed the president.