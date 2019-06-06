Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari received his Ghanaian counterpart, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday.

Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on Twitter.

Akufo-Addo, Ahmad, said came on a courtesy visit.

The Presidential aide through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad tweeted “President @MBuhari this afternoon, received on courtesy call Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”

Nigerian traders have been attacked severally some of which had led to subsequent closure of shops owned or run by Nigerians.

Buhari had last December sent special envoy to Ghana, led by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geofrey Onyeama.

During the visit, Akufo-Addo had assured Nigerians in Ghana of freedom to operate their businesses without harassment.

He had urged Nigerians to go about their normal businesses in Ghana.

“As far as the traders are concerned, the shops are re-opened; people are back to work.

“Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act will never be applicable to ECOWAS citizens; so people can get on with their normal lives.”he had said.