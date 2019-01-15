Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with AIG Abubakar Mohammed, the man being speculated to succeed the outgoing Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Mohammed, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), is rumoured to have been nominated by the president on Monday as the new IGP.

Adamu arrived at the Villa at about 10.55 a.m., and moved straight to the office of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The meeting with Mohammed is said to be part of the process according to Presidency sources. It is meant to precede his appointment, coming on the heels of Monday’s meeting with the outgoing Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Mohammed was accompanied to the Villa by IGP Idris, whose mandatory 35 years in service expired on January 4; he is due to leave the service of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, January 15, after clocking 60 years.

Idris performed his last function as IGP at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja where he laid a wreath.

A presidency source hinted that Mohammed was one of officers shortlisted for the position of IGP.

According to the source, if he got the nod, it meant that his seniors who are Deputy Inspectors General of Police might be forced to retire from the force.

