Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, received updates on the leadership crisis in Mali from the Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He expressed delight that the Malian situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was quoted as saying: “We can’t do hop, step and jump like other developed nations of the world, but one is delighted at the successes recorded.”

After the intervention by the military in Mali, ECOWAS had insisted on a transition government led by a civilian, and return to constitutional order within 12 to 18 months, among others.

Giving his updates, Jonathan said the mission given to him by ECOWAS leaders was almost fully completed, as a government with a largely civilian face had been inaugurated.

“The President has been sworn in, the Prime Minister and ministers too. The military has only four portfolios for serving officers, and the government has taken off. The Council, which will work like parliamentarians, will be inaugurated soon,” Jonathan said.

He added that the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana would formally brief West African leaders soon.