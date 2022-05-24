From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the families of victims of the explosion in Kano, condoling with those who lost loves ones, while expressing the hope that those injured will recover soon.

Nine people lost their lives in the incident while 22 were injured and receiving treatment.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari who was on a visit to officiate at the Nigerian Air Force Day and 58th Anniversary Celebration, veered off the official programme to visit the Palace of the Emir of Kano for the condolence visit.

“The family members, accompanied by various community leaders resident in Sabon Gari Kano, including Chief Nicholas Ibekwe, the Eze Igbo, were assembled at the Palace of the Emir, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero for the meeting with the President. In a brief address, the President said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives and injury to many due to the explosion. My thoughts and that of the nation are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured will recover fully at the earliest possible time,” the statement said.