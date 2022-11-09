From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the British monarch, King Charles III, on Wednesday, at the Buckingham Palace in London, England.

With images of President Buhari and his host, King Charles III, Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the encounter.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @toluogunlesi, the Presidential aid wrote “President @MBuhari today met with His Royal Majesty King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace”.

President Buhari is thought to have paid a courtesy call to the palace at the time of the meeting, though there has been no other official explanation from the Presidency as of the time this item was filed.

Buhari left Nigeria on October 31, 2022, for a normal medical examination in London. He is due back in the country in the second week of November, according to his schedule at the time of his departure.