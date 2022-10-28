From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians living in Republic of Korea that they serve as the “faces of Nigeria” and should work to promote a positive image of the nation by their behaviours, attitudes, and overall demeanor.

According to a statement by Mr. Mr. Femi Adesina, he stated this during an interactive meeting with the leadership and select members of the Nigerian Community as part of his engagements at the end of the First World Bio Summit 2022, while urging them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times.

“As law abiding citizens of our great country, I advise that you replicate the excellent Nigerian virtues by coexisting peacefully with your hosts and abide by the laws of the land. You must always strive to eschew any acts of lawlessness in your day-to-day activities and to take it as major responsibility to encourage other Nigerians to always remain of excellent behaviour.”

He also reminded them that “Nigeria is and will always be our only country,” enjoining them “to always pray and work for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Let us desist from any acts capable of causing disaffection among our people.

Nigerians in diaspora in many countries of the world have achieved tremendous successes through hard work, resilience and resourcefulness and I have no doubt in my mind that similar success stories will continue to be replicated amongst the Nigerian diaspora community in the Republic of South Korea.”

The President assured them that the Federal Government, through the Embassy will always strive to protect their interests by ensuring that “none of you is unjustly treated at all times,” he further appealed to them to “see all Nigerians as brothers and sisters irrespective of tribe and religion and collectively work to positively project the image of the country.”

On preparations for the 2023 national elections, which he said, are in active stages, Buhari sought for their “prayers and support to enable us transit peacefully to the next administration and deepen the democratic processes in our country,” expressing delight that the “outcomes of the last four off-season elections, have left us with great optimism for better conducted and acceptable 2023 elections.”

Also in Seoul, Buhari witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

He described the agreement as “very significant,” noting that “technology transfer is not easy”.

Speaking during his meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-Pyo, on the sidelines of the World Bio Summit 2022, he said he was particularly excited as the signing came against the back of ongoing rehabilitation works at Warri refinery by the same Daewoo Group which will at the first instance, deliver fuels production before the first half of 2023

At the signing, Buhari noted that, “Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime and other sectors of our economy.

“I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners.”

He said he looked “forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven,” stressing that “This no doubt will open many more windows of opportunities for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria.”

“I thank you for your faith in Nigeria,” Buhari told the Korean conglomerate at the end of the signing ceremony on the last day of his visit to the Asian country to attend the First World Bio Summit.