From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Thursday with Northern state governors, assuring them of his administration’s commitment to end insecurity in the country.

The meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and was also attended by Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The governors were led by the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

The governors took turns to narrate their experiences and individual efforts at finding lasting solutions to insecurity in their states, as well as expectations from the federal government.

Others in the delegation were governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe Mai Mala Buni, Niger, Abubakar Bello, and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on the purpose of the meeting, Governor Lalong said: ‘This meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the [same] insecurities that are very similar. So, we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr President about it since it’s about the insecurity.’

Asked about the key takeaways from the meeting, the governor said: ‘I think they are not to be disclosed because these are about security. But the takeaway I can say is that the meeting with the President was very fruitful and we are also very committed, and we have seen a lot of commitment; so, we are waiting for implementation.

‘The assurance I will give you is that, based on this meeting, we will also wait to see the commitment, and Mr President has given us that assurance,’ Governor Lalong stated.