President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Osun traditional rulers in Osogbo, the state capital, during his mega rally ahead of the February 16 election, soliciting their support for his reelection.

The president, who met the traditional leader at the Government House before the rally, also called for the support of the traditional rulers for improved security in the country.

Buhari said his administration had made positive progress in the areas of security and the economy, pointing out his progress in fighting bribery and corruption in the country.

He said that his administration’s intervention in the agriculture sector had made the country achieve food production security.

The President said his administration would engage more people in agriculture by providing soft loans to farmers.

“With our intervention in agriculture, we have achieved food security. We now produce what we eat,” the President said.

“I have also directed the CBN governor not to provide foreign exchange to anyone who wants to import goods into the country except those who want to invest in the country.”

On the issue of security, Buhari urged the traditional rulers to assist government to secure the society by securing their communities too.

The President said that ,since the traditional rulers were closer to the people, their support for improved security was important.

“Since 2013 till date, I always request to see the traditional rulers in any state I travel to because of their closeness to the people.

“And I always appeal to them to secure the society by securing their communities.”

Buhari appealed to the traditional rulers to ensure that their subjects eschew violence during the election.

Oba Wahab Oyedotun, the Orangun of Ila, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, promised that they would deliver the state to the president during the election.

Oba Oyedotun said the good work of the president was enough to ensure his victory.

“Mr President, you don’t have any problem in Osun, you are winning.

“You don’t need to campaign because the good work you have done in the state and the country will speak for you,” Oba Oyedotun said.