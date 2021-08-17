From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow meet with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Presidency has said.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari will speak on security developments at the meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

The statement noted that the security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

The president returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

His self-isolation ends today.