From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with Governor Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which agenda was not known at press time, came just three days after First Lady, Aisha Buhari hosted presidential aspirants across political parties, to an Iftar dinner in Aso Rock. Tambuwal was not at the first lady’s dinner

Tambuwal is one of the presidential aspirants for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the ticket for next year’s election.

The meeting with President Buhari is coming days after the PDP’s consensus arrangements structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks.

The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the arrangement included Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Managing Director of FsB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.