From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Gyang Bere, Jos

Ahead of the official kick-off of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, late Sunday night met with the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu and National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After a two-week medical visit to London, the president flew into Abuja on Sunday evening. While in London, he met with King Charles III of England at Buckingham Palace.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad tweeted “JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chairman of great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week”.

Speaking on Monday morning, Ahmad said he was unable to provide specifics of the discussions at the meeting but could confirm that they were aimed at finalizing preparations for the party’s Tuesday launch of its presidential campaign, which is set to take place in Jos, Plateau State (tomorrow).

“All I know about the meeting is that it was for the preparation towards the kick-off of the campaigns taking place in Plateau tomorrow”, Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, director general, Tinubu/Shittima Presidential Campaign Council has said preparation have been concluded to host President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Lalong disclosed this in an interview with journalists after inspection of the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, venue of the APC presidential campaign flag-off. He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and said history was about to be made as all presidential campaign flagged-off in Jos in the past have alway translated to victory.