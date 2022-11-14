From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the official kick-off of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, late Sunday night, met with the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu and National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After a two-week medical visit to London, the President had flown into Abuja Sunday evening. While in London, he had met with King Charles III of England at Buckingham Palace.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad tweeted “JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chairman of great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week”.

Speaking on Monday morning, Ahmad said he was unable to provide specifics of the discussions at the meeting but could confirm that they were aimed at finalizing preparations for the party’s Tuesday launch of its presidential campaign, which is set to take place in Jos, Plateau State (tomorrow).

“All I know about the meeting is that it was for the preparation towards the kick-off of the campaigns taking place in Plateau tomorrow”, Ahmad said.