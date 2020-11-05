Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a select group of traditional rulers from across the country, led by Sultan of Sokoto III, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad.

The meeting, taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, among other notable kings and traditional titleholders.

Even though the agenda of the meeting was not known as at press time, the deliberations may not be far from the recent happenings in the country particularly the #EndSARS protests and arson attacks that followed.