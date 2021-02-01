From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Moroccan King Mohammed VI at the weekend discussed joint efforts towards the realisation of strategic development projects that include Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the discussion was via a telephone conversation on Sunday while the President was in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

He said both leaders welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two countries since the King’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016 and President Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.

Both President Buhari and King Mohammed expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertilizer production plant in Nigeria.

President Buhari thanked the Moroccan king for his support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

He also expressed appreciation for the kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.