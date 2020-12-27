From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of 20 doctors reportedly killed by COVID-19 and saluted the sacrifices they made.

This is even as he assured that the welfare of medical personnel remained a priority of his administration.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “The death of our frontline health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others.”

Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.”

He said: “Our health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves.”