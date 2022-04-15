From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is ‘saddened and unspeakably devastated’ by the flood disasters in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa that have so far claimed 341 lives.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, reacting to the calamity on Friday in Abuja, stated: ‘I’m greatly shocked by this large-scale natural disaster which has caused widespread sufferings and fatalities in our sister country.’

He explained that ‘the disruption of water and electricity supply, as well as the destruction of homes, makes this natural disaster one of the worst in our recent memory.’

While extending his sympathy to the government and people of South Africa, President Buhari urged other African leaders ‘to work together toward developing common and effective strategies for improving our emergency management response systems that will help us significantly reduce the human and economic impacts of natural disasters and impending climate change.’