From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that renowned professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge, Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

In his tribute to her, the President asserted that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, have become an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that Nigerians will continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation.

President Buhari extended his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.

He prayed Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest.