Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed sadness over the passage of the Bishop Emeritus of Sokoto, Most Rev Kevin Joseph Aje.

Buhari commiserated with the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, President and members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, and the entire Catholic community in the country.

He recalled his steadfast advocacy of cordiality between Christians and Muslims in the country, and how he was a peacemaker and bridge builder.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari recommended the sterling virtues of Aje to younger priests and preachers, and to all Nigerians at large.

He described Aje as a “great spiritual father,” who has left his footprints on the sands of time and prayed for the repose of the his soul. The late bishop aged 85, served as a priest for almost 50 years, retiring at Sokoto in 2011.