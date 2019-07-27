Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the death of veteran sports journalist Akinloye Oyebanji, who passed away Saturday at age 62.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, in statement, said Buhari recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

The President also condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he worked for 35 years, making his mark as a sportscaster.

He prayed that Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest, and that God would comfort all those that mourn him.