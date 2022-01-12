From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of a former governor of the State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president recalled that as a former police officer and civilian governor with an extensive political career, the President affirms that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

The president urged family, friends and associates who mourn the late Governor, to honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

The president prayed God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn.