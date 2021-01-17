From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, the immediate younger sister of late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari condoled with the Abacha family over the death of Hajia Fanta, who was the mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He also sympathised with Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, noting that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to care for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.