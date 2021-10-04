From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ladi, son of legal icon, Chief FRA Williams, died, yesterday, as a result of complications arising from COVID-19 at about 3 am yesterday.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams.

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus…” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking the passing of Chief Ladi Williams.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with family of the late Williams over the passing of their eldest son, saying he joins the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed.

The president who also condoled with his close friends and professional colleagues, prayed that the Almighty God will comfort family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed.

