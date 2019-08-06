Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of students following the collapse of a bridge at the Gubi Campus of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, after a rainstorm on Monday night.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the President commiserated with the families of the students.

Buhari, who described the incident as “tragic, sad and unfortunate,” also condoled with the management, staff and students of the university.

Calling on university authorities to prioritise the safety of students under their care, the President regretted that “these future leaders and potential family benefactors met such an untimely end.”

He prayed to God to console the bereaved families and university community, and grant speedy healing to the injured students and rest to the souls of the departed.