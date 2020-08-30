From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed profound sadness over the death of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs.

The President also condoled with family, friends associates, the Kogi State Government, describing the late royal father as a “man of peace who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of not only his people, but also the state and country.”

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the 27th Attah Igala will be greatly missed for his wise counsels and reputation for honesty, urging the people of his domain to sustain his achievements during his eight-year rule.

The President prayed that God will console the family of the revered foremost traditional ruler and all those who mourn him, and grant his soul eternal rest.

