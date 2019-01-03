Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former Governor of Kano State, Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi.

In his condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State, family, friends and Hadejiya community members of the former governor, President Buhari noted that he served the country as Minister of Works and Housing, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Zamfara insecurity: I’m ready to quit as gov, says Yari

The Special Adviser to the President In Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari expressed the belief that the sacrifices and good heartedness of the former governor would always be remembered, most remarkably in revitalizing the Expanded Programme of Immunisation for women and children in Kano, and working assiduously to ensure successful movement of the nation’s capital city from Lagos to Abuja.

As a military officer, the President affirmed that Abdullahi was disciplined, focused and fully committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that God will comfort his family and grant him eternal rest.