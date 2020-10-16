Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Mrs Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In his condolence to the family, the urged them to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss.

As the family mourns, President Buhari prayed that the Almigty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.