Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former civilian Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, saying he will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

He affirmed that as the former governor goes home, he has left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said he joins government and people of Kaduna State in mourning the elder statesman, said he believes Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates.