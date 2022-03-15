From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Zambia over the passing of the former President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at 85.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari commiserated with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, over the loss, urging approximation of the footprints of the former leader, starting with his service as a career diplomat, Vice President, Acting President, before leading the country, 2008-2011.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The President noted the remarkable stewardship and statesmanship of Banda, who handed over power in 2011, and also guided a peaceful transition in the country in 2021, urging leaders and citizens to always allow democracy to win.

As the great African leader goes home to a final resting place on March 17, 2022, President Buhari urged more prayers for God’s comforting arms on his family and friends, while praying for the repose of his soul.