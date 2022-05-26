From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described, as senseless, the loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, while assuring he holds the victims in his thoughts and prayers, vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He said 56,000 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have surrendered to the authorities in a year and still counting.

President Buhari said the terrorists and bandits have been reduced to “scavenging from our artisanal miners and farmers for survival, is evidence that they are backed into a corner.

“This will be small comfort to the family members and loved ones of those murdered this week. But it is in times like these that we must be at our strongest.

“Now more than ever, Nigerians must come together, in proud defiance of those who would seek through terror and violence to divide us along religious, political or ethnic lines.

“And so while we are in mourning for those we have lost, let us face these cowards already fading in strength, number and willpower as one.

“Let us show them that Nigerians will not be swayed by terror. Let us show them that Nigerians will not be divided. Let us show them we will not be defeated.”