From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of renowned urologist and a doyen of private medical healthcare in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the late medical practitioner, who was also a friend to the late Head of State General Murtala Mohammed, was the founder of Asmau Memorial Hospital, now renamed Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano and served as the Chairman of the Shari’a Council of Nigeria.

In a tribute to the late Doctor and politician who once ran as a Presidential Candidate, the President described him as a man blessed with immense wisdom.

“Dr. Datti was at the forefront in providing healthcare to the poor and the needy. His divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society will not be forgotten. He will be remembered for his noble service to society,” he said.

President Buhari said the nation is with the family of the deceased, the Kano Emirate Council as well as the government and people of Kano State as they mourn the doctor, politician and religious leader.