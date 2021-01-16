From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate younger sister of late military Head of State General Sani Abacha, Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari condoled with the Abacha family of Hajia Fanta, who is the mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said he also sympathises with Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, noting that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to care for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

President Buhari prayed that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.