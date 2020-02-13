Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and all fans of highlife musician and legend Victor Olaiya, who passed on at 89.

The President noted that the highlife performer, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying, “His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”

He urged the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya so that their songs can also remain evergreen and outlive them.

Noting that the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, indeed, the African continent, the President prayed God to rest Olaiya’s soul and comfort all those who mourn him.